2 FOUND: Teen missing from Piney Ridge Treatment Center; mom begs for help in the search

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The missing teen from the Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville has been found, according to the boy’s biological mom and Fayetteville police.

Fayetteville Police Sergeant Anthony Murphy said, “the case is still open but they have been removed from the system as runaways. He then confirmed there were two teens involved and believes they were found in Missouri.

Bonnie Hays, who lives in Wyoming, said she was notified by Fayetteville police on Thursday, September 24, that Tony had been located. She did not have many details on how he was found but said, “the [Wyoming] district attorney does not want him returning to the treatment center.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least one teen has run away from Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville, police confirmed on Wednesday.

“A runaway juvenile report was filed and detectives are investigating,” said Fayetteville Police Sergeant Anthony Murphy. The report was filed on September 19, according to Murphy.

Meanwhile, his biological mother who lives in Wyoming is begging for help to find Tony, who is 14 years old.

“Tony I love you … Tony turn yourself in ….”

Bonnie Hays was told on Monday, September 21, by Wyoming state officials that her son ran away from the treatment center.

“The [Fayetteville] police department told me a report was taken over the weekend when I contacted them,” said Hays.

The family is from Wyoming, and in December 2019, Tony had been temporarily placed at a state agency and later to a foster home. In June 2020, an out-of-state doctor recommended sending Tony to Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Arkansas.

Tony is 5’5″, weighs 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, and has a scar on the lower part of his right leg, according to his mom.

On Wednesday, September 23, KNWA/FOX24 placed three calls and an email to Piney Ridge Treatment Center, but did not hear back from the agency.

ABOUT PINEY RIDGE TREATMENT CENTER

The residential treatment program focuses on children and adolescents with problematic sexual behaviors and mental illness, according to its website. It is part of the Acadia Healthcare network based in Franklin, Tennessee, and was established in 2005.

There are 102 beds at the residential facility and accommodates girls and boys between the ages of five to 17. An off-campus facility, Ridgeview Group Home, has 18-beds and is for males between the ages of 12 through 17. This program is for residents who have successfully completed a sex offender program. It is also for those who are in DYS or DCFS custody.