VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen was reported missing in Van Buren on July 12.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan Nick Foundation, Makayla Lintz, 16, was last seen in Van Buren on July 11.

Lintz is 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Lintz’s whereabouts, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 474-2261.