Telehealth providers transition to in-person sessions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When the coronavirus outbreak began, many professionals were forced to move their work online.

Now, as the state opens up, these professionals are transitioning back to seeing people face-to-face.

For the past few months, clinical psychologist Dr. Margaret Rutherford has strictly been seeing clients through a computer.

But now, she’s exploring her options to see them in person— safely.

Armed with an ultraviolet (UV) light, infrared thermometer, hand sanitizer and a face shield, Dr. Rutherford said she’s taking all the precautions she can to prepare for face-to-face therapy sessions.

During the last few months, she’s been using encrypted Zoom meeting rooms to chat with her patients and keep their conversations confidential.

She said doing this is actually more tiring than an in-person session, because it’s harder to pick up on non-verbal signs.

So, she said she doesn’t mind going back to seeing people face-to-face.

“I will radiate with UV lights, and I will take temperatures, and I will ask people to wear masks, and if I get uncomfortable, I will quit doing it,” Rutherford said. “But so far, I think people will be really respectful.”

She said as a psychologist, she will have to have a certification to continue doing telehealth by July 15.

In the future, she plans to offer both telehealth and in-person options for therapy.