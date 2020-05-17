Temple-Live, large indoor venues open tomorrow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As large indoor venues such as auditoriums and movie theaters are allowed to open tomorrow, one music venue is preparing for its modified concert.

Temple-Live is hosting a Travis McCready concert tomorrow after gaining approval from the state by submitting a new plan for the concert. Earlier the venue was issued a cease and desist order by the state that would have cost Temple-Live its liquor license, but the new plan allowed the concert to be set for May 18th.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the new plan requires measures such as masks being worn by every person aged ten or older, pre-packaged beverages, and no touch soap and paper towel dispensers.