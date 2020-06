A Fort Smith music venue announces plans to host a concert next month.

Country music singer Parker McCollum is set to perform at TempleLive.

The show is scheduled for July 10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Those with the venue say they will be taking precautions to keep the venue safe for everyone.

You may remember TempleLive had the country’s first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in May.