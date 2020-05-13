TempleLive responds to the governor’s cease and desist warning

Tuesday afternoon Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the Department of Health will take legal action against the music venue if it decides to move forward with the concert.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson warns a Fort Smith music venue he will take legal action against it if it moves forward with a concert scheduled for Friday.

That’s three days before the state is allowing indoor venues to reopen.

Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn warms up for a concert Friday that might not happen.

“I was excited to play a gig, it’s been a couple months I believe for pretty much anyone,” he said. “That’s the way I make a living.”

His concert at TempleLive in Fort Smith is scheduled three days before the date the governor has set for indoor venues to open.

“We are really disappointed in what the Arkansas Department of Health and the governor’s office has come out with,” said Mike Brown with TempleLive. “It’s tragic, is the word I think we should use.”

Tuesday afternoon Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the Department of Health will take legal action against the music venue if it decides to move forward with the concert.

“In terms of the concert, there will be a cease and desist order that will be issued by the department of health directing that that concert not take place,” Governor Hutchinson said.

A Fort Smith attorney said this basically stops the concert in its tracks once its issued.

“We are waiting to see a copy of this cease and desist order,” Brown said. “We will let our attorneys advise us and we’ll make a decision going forth.”

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said enforcement of the state’s directives falls on local law enforcement.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department told KNWA/FOX 24 that as of right now, he has not heard anything from the governor about the concert, but has protocols in place in case directives are broken.

Brown said he doesn’t understand why the state won’t let him open sooner.

“The virus isn’t going to know 72 hours,” he said. “The virus isn’t going to know if it’s in a church, or a school or a music venue. It just doesn’t make sense that we’re not allowed to have this event.”

McCready said, “Yeah we’ll see if we can postpone it, move it a few days. Maybe everyone will still want to come and be entertained.”

Brown said he will make make an announcement Thursday determining the fate of the concert.