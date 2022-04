BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — South Main Street in Bentonville will be closed between SE 14th Street and SE 13th street beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

According to a press release from the city, the closure will last until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The closure is necessary due to utility construction.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone the closure.