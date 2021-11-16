Temporary street closure in Bentonville for library event on Wednesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A temporary street closure on SE 4th Street, between South Main and SE A Street, will happen on Wednesday, November 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The closure is necessary as Bentonville Public Library hosts Trike Theatre’s “La Tortuga and the Hare” outdoors at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The outdoor, interactive performance is free to attend for all ages and will take place in BPL’s Backyard (the property just north of the Library). Attendees should dress warmly and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Learn more at https://attend.bentonvillelibrary.org/event/5775957.

Please contact Hadi Dudley, BPL Director, with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3194, with questions about this event or street closure.