SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting Monday, Nov. 6 Sager Creek Drive will have street closures over the next nine months to improve the infrastructure in the area.

The Sager Creek Drive Rebuild Project will span from Hico Street to Lincoln Street. Periodic closures will affect Mockingbird Lane, Meadowlark Lane, Whippoorwill Lane, and Hummingbird Lane at their respective intersections with Sager Creek Drive.

(City of Siloam Springs)

The project is set to enhance the quality of road infrastructure and ensure a safer and more efficient travel experience for the community.