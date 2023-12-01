FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The calendar has turned to December in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and many towns are getting into the holiday spirit with tree lightings, parades and more.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on the University of Arkansas campus from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in the Baumn-Walker East parking lot for appearances and photo opportunities.

Springdale Public Schools is hosting its Caroling on the Creek event at Shiloh Square and Turnbow Park starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Attendees can hear holiday classics performed by Springdale elementary, middle school, junior high, and high school music programs. For the event itinerary, click here.

Downtown Springdale is hosting its Hot Cocoa Crawl from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Each ticket comes with a 2023 Christmas on the Creek Mug. On the Hot Cocoa Crawl, over 20 stops will be made. Artisans and vendors will also be set up on Holcomb Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Rogers, the Christmas Village and Christmas Parade will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday in downtown. The Christmas Village will have over 40 pop-up shops and food trucks. Attendees can take pictures with Santa and the Grinch and there will also be a dance performance by Ballet Westside.

On Saturday, the Fort Smith National Cemetery will be hosting a wreath laying event. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., it will be family time, allowing families to place wreaths on their loved one’s headstones. A public ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and wreaths will be placed on the remaining headstones starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Lighting of the Crawford County Courthouse will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Van Buren.

The Siloam Springs Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Siloam Springs and leads into “Light Up Siloam Springs”. Mayor Judy Nation will illuminate the Christmas lights in downtown Siloam Springs to finish out the festivities.

The Momentary in Bentonville will be hosting a Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can grab a mug of hot cocoa and shop goods from over 20 local vendors selling home decor, books, candy, art and more. The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.

The City of Lowell will be hosting its Christmas Parade starting at 5:30 on Saturday. Pictures with Santa will be available and a holiday market and tree lighting will follow the parade at Ward Nail Park.

SantaCon NWA is returning for its fifth year to Bentonville and Rogers. Tickets and wristbands are available here. The event is 21+.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.