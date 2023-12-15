FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From pictures with Santa to holiday markets and trips to the theater for festive performances, there’s something for everyone in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this weekend.

At the Fayetteville Town Center, the FayetteVINTAGE Winter Market will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, raffles, giveaways and more. Tickets range from $5 to $25 and can be purchased here.

The Bentonville High School Choir will be performing their “NOEL” at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at BHS. Tickets for Friday’s concert are sold out but tickets are still available for both of Saturday’s showing and can be bought here.

On Saturday, the Jones Center will host its Holly Jolly FanJam at 10 a.m. A “Reindeer Games Movement Class”, ice skating and swimming and an interactive reading of “The Polar Express” are scheduled throughout the day. Tickets are $5 for each person and can be purchased using the link above.

The final Fayetteville Farmers Holiday Market of the year will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Downtown Square. Local produce and handmade goods will be for sale to help you finish off your Christmas shopping.

In Fort Smith, Western Arkansas Ballet’s 38th annual production of The Nutcracker will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children.

In Gravette, its Hometown Christmas will be held on Saturday. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy fresh baked goods and hot cider while walking through boutiques and shops searching for those last-minute gifts. The event is free to attend.

For the music fans looking to catch a break from the holiday festivities, ROSSY & Mija will be at the Momentary on Saturday. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30.

At the Walton Arts Center, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will have its final four showings this weekend. The showings will be Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Jingle Bell Jog at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a 5K, Children’s Fun Run, and Little Sprouts Fun Run. For information on ticket prices and where to register, click here.

Santa will be at the Ozark Beer Co. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can get pictures taken with him, enjoy hot cocoa and get creative with holiday-themed arts & crafts.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.