FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you missed out on the holiday festivities last weekend, you’re in luck! More holiday events are on the calendar this weekend in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

On Friday, Santa will be outside of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for this free event. Get your wishlists and cameras ready to meet Santa.

The Fort Smith Christmas Parade will be held starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Fort Smith. At the parade, the crowd-favorite “Pups on Parade” floats will make their return. The parade will run down Garrison Avenue and Rogers Avenue between 6th Street and 12th Street. The streets will close at 2:40 p.m. in preparation for the parade.

Bentonville’s Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Bentonville with over 100 floats going through the city. The parade will begin at the corner of 8th Street and Main Street and travel through Bentonville Square. For more information, click here.

The Rogers Historical Museum will host its 23rd annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will feature guided tours of the 1895 Hawkins House, holiday crafts, a letters to Santa writing station and a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Santa.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Loloft in Rogers will host the NWA Christmas Maker’s Market. NWA artisans will be out in full force showcasing their creations including handmade jewelry, home decor, clothing and more. Suggested admission is a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the NWA Food Bank.

On Saturday, the Prairie Grove Chamber will be hosting a Hot Cocoa Crawl starting at 4 p.m. Mugs can be purchased for $5 and will act as tickets as you travel through different stops to sample unique cocoas.

The University of Arkansas School of Art will be hosting its inaugural Winter Art Market this weekend at the Studio and Design Center. The market will feature artwork for sale made by art and design students and registered student organizations. The hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Thaden School in Bentonville will be hosting Cookies with Santa at noon on Saturday. Attendees are welcome to come in their pajamas as they meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy hot cocoa while listening to Christmas stories. There will also be cookie decorating, reindeer rides, holiday-themed games, and a festive singalong. Tickets are $15 for each child ages 2 and up.

On Sunday, the Whoville Holiday Extravaganza takes over the Rogers Convention Center starting at 10 a.m. Children and Families will have a chance to meet The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Max and more. There will be breakfast with Santa, Who-liday face painting, snow games, and so much more. For information on tickets, click here.

The Walton Arts Center will be showing a special screening of The Snowman, based on a children’s book written by Raymond Brigg, at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will perform an original score. Following the screening, music director Paul Haas will lead the audience in a singalong of holiday favorites. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased here.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.