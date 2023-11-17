FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanksgiving may be a week away but many events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this weekend are all about Christmas and the holidays.

The Fayetteville Square will be hosting its 30th annual Lights of the Ozarks on Friday night starting with KNWA/FOX24’s chief meteorologist Dan Skoff flipping the switch at 6 p.m. The festivities continue with carols sung by the SONA Choir and the Lights of the Ozarks Parade. The lights will be up until January 1, 2024.

In Van Buren, the Christmas at the Parks kicks off at Freedom Park from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday with a tree lighting ceremony. Complimentary hot dogs, hot chocolate, and ornaments will be available. Lights will be up at Freedom Park and Van Buren City Park until New Year’s Eve.

The Bentonville Dirt Circus 10K will be taking place this weekend with runs for all ages. For a list of all races, a signup link, and maps of routes, click here.

Siloam Springs will be hosting its Turkey Trot 5K starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Registration for the 5K closes on Friday night and there will be no same-day registration. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, the Lighting of Bentonville Square will take place starting at 6 p.m. Downtown window reveals will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free for the whole family.

The Fort Smith Police Department and Scouts of America will be hosting a United States Flag Retirement Ceremony at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverfront Amphitheater. The ceremony is intended to show how to properly retire old and damaged flags. The event is free to attend.

The Elkins Holiday Expo will return for its fourth year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Elkins Community Center. There will be charity drives, vendors, a health fair, and more.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville will be opening on Saturday. Tickets will be $7 for each skater. For more information on skate sizes and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Momentary will be hosting a House Party from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. There will be a Kids Zone, daytime dance sessions at the RØDE House, outdoor games, cocktail demos, and more. The event is free and no tickets are required.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be hosting a free Turkey Mosaic craft demonstration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.