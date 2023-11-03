FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The calendar has turned to November in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, meaning Dia de los Muertos festivals and holiday markets will be in the area.

Toyland is back in Bentonville (but in a new location) on Friday. The event features booths from Walmart and other suppliers and invites the community to interact with toys as well as meet and greet with various fan-favorite characters. Toyland will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

The Fayetteville Creative Community Center will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. There will be art, food, live music, and attendees can decorate their own ceramic sugar skulls. The event is free to attend.

Country music band The Josh Abbott Band will be performing at Temple Live in Fort Smith at 8 p.m. on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20 to $29.

The Arkansas River Holiday Market returns to Fort Smith this weekend at Kay Rodgers Park’s Expo Center. There will be over 120 booths, food trucks, and Santa will be in attendance. Hours for the market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for those 12 and up and free for those under 12.

The City of Fayetteville will host their 25th annual Celebration of Trees event and allow residents to pick up free trees. Pick-ups will start at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Spring Street Parking Garage and go until supplies run out. For more information, click here.

The Springdale Dia de los Muertos Festival will be held on Saturday at Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops in Rogers starting on Saturday, with photos with Santa starting on Sunday. Those interested in photos are required to register in advance. Santa’s Wonderland will be at Bass Pro Shops until Christmas Eve.

Miss out on all of the trunk or treats this year? Arvest Ballpark will host the second annual Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Saturday (postponed one week due to weather). There will be candy, bounce houses, face painting, music, fire trucks, police cars, and helicopters. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and free to attend.

The Springdale Fly In, Drive In, Toss a Toy will be held at the Springdale Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are welcome to donate new and unwrapped toys with all the donations going to Compassion NWA. Click here to learn more.

The Rogers Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Rogers Metroplex will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be traditional foods, music, crafting activities, Catrina fashions, and face painting. The event is free to attend.

