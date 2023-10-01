FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The leaves are slowly starting to change in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley meaning Oktoberfests and outdoor markets are everywhere.

Ozarktober is in Springdale on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Turnbow Park and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Gardens. On Friday, attendees can enjoy a free family bonfire with smores along with hayrides and fall-themed games.

Saturday will be full of live blues and bluegrass music, Wright’s BBQ, and craft vendors at the Magnolia Gardens. Everyone is welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Tickets for Saturday start at $5 and kids under 10 are free to attend. Tickets and information are available here.

Vintage Market Days returns to the Benton County Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday with over 150 businesses from over 15 states selling art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, and food. Tickets on Friday and Saturday are $10 and Sunday for $5. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

The Do Portugal Circus is in Fort Smith all weekend in the parking lot at Central Mall with an international cast of comedians, daredevils, acrobats and more under the big top. Tickets are available here.

First United Methodist Church of Mansfield is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with a service. Refreshments will be offered and memorabilia will be on display showing the last 100 years. The event is free to attend.

Dove and Walmart is teaming up on Saturday for an event aimed at enhancing self-esteem at the Walmart Supercenter on Elm Spring Road in Springdale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot. The event will feature hair-braiding, bracelet-making, and Dove-themed truth or dare game. Snacks and refreshments will be provided and the event is free.

Oktoberfest comes to the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market on Saturday in Fort Smith fro the last market of the year. Kids and adults are welcome to participate in a parade characters and treats. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fayetteville Sam’s Club is hosting a free eclipse party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot. Attendees can see the eclipse through Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope but will also be shown on a television for attendees. An astrologer from Unistellar and Sam’s Club tech merchant Alex Judy will be there to discuss the eclipse.

The Springdale Public Library will be hosting bilingual children’s author Alyssa Reynoso-Morris for a storytime and activity on Saturday at 10 a.m. for children kindergarten through third grade and 2 p.m. for third grade through fifth grade.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter and NWA Corgi are hosting Wiener or Corgi Takes All on Saturday at the Bella Vista Softball Fields from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Team Wienie and Team Corgi face off in this free event for the whole family.

Also in Bella Vista will be the first-ever Geartoberfest at the Gear Garden in Blowing Springs Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks, giveaways and more. This event is also free to attend.

