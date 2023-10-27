FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is in the air in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, which means trunk or treats and Halloween parties will be everywhere (weather permitting, of course).

Costumes, Candy, and Cops Carnival will be at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. There will be games, trunk or treats, free food, touch-a-trucks, and more. The event is free to attend with admission being one non-perishable food item. Donations will go to the NWA Children’s Shelter and the Children’s Advocacy Center.

John Brown University will host its annual Toilet Paper Game at Bill George Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for their season-opening basketball game against Barclay College. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids, and $2 for seniors.

The Amazeum will be hosting Hallowzing on Friday at 6 p.m., a special night for children with special needs and their families to have the Amazeum all to themselves. Advance registration is required to attend, click here to register.

Phillip Phillips The Drift Back Tour will be at Temple Live in downtown Fort Smith at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets range from $25 to $39 and can be purchased here.

BentonvilleCon is back this weekend at the Four Points Hotel starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Local vendors will sell comic books, sports cards, movies, magazines, video games and more. Comic and celebrity guests will also be in attendance. Tickets are $20.

The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith will be the site of Whitney’s Race 2023 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, face paintings, costume contests, and more.

The Goblin Run 5K and Kid Fun Run will be in downtown Bentonville starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Registration has already closed for the race but you can still stop by the Bentonville Farmers Market and watch the racers.

The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team is hosting a charity exhibition on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville against the Purdue Boilermakers. Tickets are nearly sold out and if you can’t make it to Bud Walton, it will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will host its Haunted University from 6-9 p.m. at the Campus Center. There will be trunk or treats, carnival games and a student-operated haunted house. The event is free and intended to be a family-friendly fright night.

The Highlands Church of Bella Vista will host its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free to attend. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes. If it is raining, Highlands Church says candy will be passed out under an awning as a drive-thru.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.