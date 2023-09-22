FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fall is in full swing in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and there are plenty of big events to enjoy the cooler temperatures (weather permitting, of course).

The carnival at the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair begins Friday afternoon in Fort Smith with “Moonlight Madness” and will be open from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. It will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. On Friday and Sunday, the carnival will have “Unlimited Ride Armband Day”.

For information on ticket and unlimited armband prices, click here.

The festivities at Bikes, Blues, and BBQ close out on Saturday night with performances by Jackyl, The Shotgun Billys, Gary Hutchinson, and more in Rogers. For information on road closures, maps, and events, click here.

The FORMAT Festival returns for its second year to the Momentary in Bentonville with over 60 live performances all weekend headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, and Leon Bridges. Tickets are available here.

Rogers is hosting the LPGA 5K on Saturday along with a 1K fun run. Both will start and finish at the Walmart AMP. The 5K will start at 7:30 a.m. and it costs $25 for each run. To sign up, click here. Registration ends at 6 p.m.

The Amazeum in Bentonville will be hosting Tinkerfest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where kids will, have hands-on tinkering experiences, such as woodworking, metal manipulations, and taking apart a car with tools. Tinkerfest is included with admission.

Fourth Friday is back in Siloam Springs with the theme of Hometown Heroes. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music from band 449 Rewind, and for the young citizens, a Touch-A-Truck event. Kids of all ages will be able to see vehicles from the Siloam Springs Police Department, Fire Department, and Electric Department.

Springdale Public Schools will be hosting their 6th annual Duck Race at Walter Turnbow Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Over 4,500 rubber ducks will be released with the first 10 schools or teachers that have a duck crossing the finish line winning a $1,000 grant.

The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Mall parking lot in Fayetteville on Saturday. A soccer tournament, a children’s area, a parade of nations, dance contests, vendors, and live entertainment will all take place. The event is free to attend.

The Fort Smith National Historic Site will be hosting the city’s annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with reenactors showing the living history of Fort Smith. Garden tours, trial reenactments, and military demonstrations will be held along with plenty of other events. This event is also free to attend.

After the Fall Festival, the Riverfront AMP in Fort Smith will have a live performance from Hispanic rock group Voltaje with opening act Fuego Cruzado. The event is free.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.