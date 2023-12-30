FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking for somewhere to ring in 2024 on Sunday, we’ve got you covered.

For those believing they will sleep through the midnight ball drop, Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville will be hosting its annual “New Year’s Eve Party for Old People.” All ages are welcome at this free NYE party where everyone will be ringing in 2024 on London time (6 p.m. Central Time). From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be food trucks, beverages, and one thousand disco balls.

The “Rock the Bells: New Year’s Eve Party” will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Bentonville Taproom. Tickets are $15 and the event is 21+. Visit Bentonville says the event will be “a night of strictly old-school Hip-Hop, House, and electro breaks and beats.” Tickets can be purchased at the link above.

The Fort Smith Brewery Company will host Brew Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. They will have their annual 10,000 balloon drop at midnight with a complimentary champagne toast, their craft beer and a DJ. The event is free and no reservations are needed.

Also in Fort Smith, the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Celebration will be at the corner of 6th Street and Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. with bounce-a-rounds, a photo booth, live music and midnight fireworks after the ball drop.

Back in Northwest Arkansas, Crystal Bridges will host Noon Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities and a group toast at noon. The event is free and no tickets are needed.

Down the road from Crystal Bridges, the Amazeum will host its Zing in the New Year from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Families will explore geology, music and sound. They will also be able to set their new year intentions with a “wishZing” station. The event is free for members and $12 for non-members.

At JJ’s Live on W Van Asche Drive, they will be hosting the Now That’s What I Call New Year’s Party from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Lost Wax and DJ Zero Cool will perform to ring in 2024. Tickets are $25 for this 21+ event.

For those wanting to venture into Eureka Springs to celebrate, the Crescent Hotel will be hosting an upscale New Year’s Eve Party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a dance floor with live jazz music. Tickets are $50 per person or $85 per couple and include a party favor and a champagne toast.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville will be hosting a Sip ‘N Paint New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. Attendees will be able to unleash their inner artist by painting, enjoying cocktails, a live DJ, a photo booth and more. The event is free but for those interested in painting, it is $25.

If you’d rather stay home to ring in the new year, watch Lone Star NYE 2024 at 11:30 p.m. live on KNWA. KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey will host the show.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.