ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “The greatest band in the world” Tenacious D is making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall.

The group, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Glass, announced an expansion of their “Spicy Meatball” tour, which now includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, Sept. 11.

Presales start today at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Standard ticket prices range from $35.00 to $99.95 plus applicable fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.