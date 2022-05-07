FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are still trying to process having to wade through waist-high water coming into their apartments Thursday morning, and now after a day of wringing out clothes and mopping their floors, their landlord is throwing them out to start repairing their property.

“They’re giving them until today to get all their belongings out of here or they’re going to throw it away,” said John King who had been living there.

John Cloyed, the manager of the West End Apartments, said they’re encouraging their now homeless tenants to stay at a temporary shelter put on by the American Red Cross. King thinks it is unfair.

“These people aren’t very wealthy,” said King. “They can’t afford moving companies. They can’t afford storage and they’re not giving them any time to get their belongings out of here and it’s just ridiculous.”

Cloyed said they’ve already started the repairs and are finding mold from the flood forming. Cloyed said the apartment complex’s repairs should be covered by flood insurance, but that’s no help for the tenants, who have damaged items.

For many with only home or renter’s insurance, they’re not getting any financial help for their water-soaked items.

Austin Bolt with G&G Independent Insurance said their phones have been ringing off the hooks with flood insurance claims.

“Water damage is covered, but there’s a big separation between water from rainfall or that hits the ground and comes into the home, compared to a pipe burst or anything like that in your in your home,” said Bolt.

The renter’s spirits are low as they are now homeless and uninsured after the storm.

“They’re losing everything they have,” said King. “They’re not happy of course.”

For those with flooded homes and no flood insurance, Bolt said the one thing you can do to get financial help, is do everything you can to immediately get rid of the water and document it. That way if mold grows you can make a home insurance claim on it.

It could be up to four months before the apartment repairs are finished and the people living there can move back in.