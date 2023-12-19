FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA/KNW ) — The land Beverly Manor Apartments in Fayetteville sits on is up for sale, and the tenants say they found out about it after seeing a listing on Zillow.

According to Fayetteville attorney Tim Snively, landlords aren’t required to tell tenants they are selling the apartment or even selling the land the apartment is on. People who currently live at Beverly Manor Apartments don’t know if they’ll be allowed to stay once the property sells.

“Situations do occur where you are renting a property and the ownership of that changes, and now the new owner comes in and wants to evict you. And they can do that because they don’t have to follow the obligations of the prior lease agreement,” said Snively.

The situation tenants of Beverly Manor Apartments are facing raises the question, “What rights do renters have in Arkansas?” According to Snively, if a property is sold and the new landlord wants to have the renters out of the property, renters are given 30 days to move out before the new landlord can start the eviction process.

“I would find it very rare for someone who is renting a property in the middle of their rental agreement that the property would sell,” said Snively. “But with the current real estate market in Northwest Arkansas, those things are occurring occasionally.”

With Northwest Arkansas attracting people from different states to move here, Snively says it’s important to read up on renter and landlord rights.

“Each state has different laws as to landlord-tenant eviction process,” said Snively. “So, many times the people who moved here are familiar with the laws of the state they came from and not the laws of the state of Arkansas.”

Snively also has recommendations for landlords. He says to put in the lease what would happen to your renters if you do decide to sell the property.

“It might be a good idea to make sure in the lease there is language that contemplates the issue of the landlord selling the property and set forth what your obligations and their obligations would be if that would happen,” said Snively.

While the land hasn’t sold yet, Snively says it is rare to see a new owner evict tenants from their apartments. He says new owners will normally wait until the end of the current lease. The listing on Zillow is specifically targeted towards student housing developers.