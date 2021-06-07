Tennessee woman accidentally buys loaded handgun at church rummage sale

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee woman shopping at a church rummage sale accidentally bought a loaded Glock 23, believing it was an airsoft gun.

Police have since determined the weapon was reported as stolen.

The woman, who was not named, alerted Greeneville police about the purchase on Sunday. She said she had gone to a rummage sale on May 7 at a church, where a gun was taken out of a bag of clothing and put on a table for sale.

She told police she wanted to buy the holster the .40-caliber handgun was in and thought the weapon was an airsoft gun. When she got home, she said, she realized it was a Glock 23 and there was a full magazine and “one in the chamber.”

The woman told police she then called the youth pastor.

Another woman came forward claiming the gun belonged to her husband, but when she couldn’t provide a proper description of the markings on the side of the weapon it was turned over to police.

Police looked up the serial number of the weapon and found it was reported as stolen on May 8 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The report said the firearm, 11 .40 rounds, a magazine, and a holster were seized by police.

No arrests have been made in the case.