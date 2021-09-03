Terra Studios reopening with temporary limited hours

DURHAM, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Terra Studios announces it is ready to greet visitors once again beginning on Friday, September 10 with temporary limited hours.

According to a news release from the gallery, it will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release says during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many infrastructure upgrades were completed, a studio demonstrations area has been added, and new art is installed throughout the gallery including works donated by John Ward.

The gallery will require face masks at all times. Dining tables and booths in the snack area will be closed. The gallery asks visitors to use the picnic tables outside.

More information can be found on the gallery’s Facebook page or its website.