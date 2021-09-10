Terra Studios reopens after renovation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Terra Studios welcomes art lovers back into it’s newly renovated studios.

The Fayetteville art gallery closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and used that time to begin the remodeling process and bring in some new exhibits.

The new gallery features work from local artist John Ward.

Executive Director Laura Gehrke says the shutdown was long, but it was worth the wait.

“It’s been a long process and we’re ready,” Gehrke said. “We’re ready to be able to show off the artists and their work and to have people come and love the place they’ve always loved.”

Terra Studios is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Guests will be required to wear masks.