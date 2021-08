FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for the Franklin County sheriff accused of beating detainees continues into its third day.

The prosecution and defense both heard testimony from several people in the case against Sheriff Anthony Boen.

Boen is charged with beating three people who were under arrest and in his care between 2017 and 2018.

Boen has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His trial will resume July 6.