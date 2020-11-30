Testing centers slower than expected after Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Covid is on the rise in Northwest Arkansas, and State Epidemiologist at the Arkansas Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha worries things are about to get even worse.

Dillaha says, “I do expect thanksgiving to have a very pronounced impact on the cases in Arkansas.”

Dillaha says that if you are someone who decided to travel for thanksgiving break and believes you have been exposed the best thing you can do is wait.

“They should wait till about 5-6 days after they are exposed,” says Dillaha, “and then get a PCR test after they have developed symptoms.”

For those who are unsure about what sort of test they need to take Dillaha tells me the antigen test is good for those who are already showing symptoms, but it is not as reliable as a PCR test.

Dillaha says, “the antigen test is not very accurate it can give you a false positive it can give you a false negative.”… “If they test negative on an antigen test you need to follow up with a PCR test.”

I had the chance to visit a couple of testing site which is where I ran into Michelle Ross who says the lines are nothing to worry about.

Ross says, “it took less than 5 minutes he literally went in and came back out.”

Dillaha explains we need to more mindful than ever heading into the Christmas season and do our part to help the healthcare system

“We are having record numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Arkansas and we can just not afford to have more and more people in the hospital,” says Dillaha.

Dr. Dillaha tells me it’s always a good idea to get tested after being around larger groups of people or especially if you just got back from traveling to visit family for thanksgiving.