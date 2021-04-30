Tests reveal DNA evidence in executed Arkansas inmate’s case

by: Associated Press

Ledell Lee

FILE – In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court for a hearing in which lawyers argued to stop his execution. Two groups sued a central Arkansas city on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate Lee who was executed nearly three years ago. (Benjamin Krain/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — DNA testing from a 1993 killing in Arkansas has revealed genetic material from a male other than the inmate executed for the murder four years ago.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project on Friday released summaries of the testing of evidence from the 1993 murder of Debra Reese.

Ledell Lee, who was convicted of her murder, was one of four inmates executed by Arkansas in 2017.

The city of Jacksonville last year agreed to allow new tests on fingerprints and DNA evidence after the groups had sued.

Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in April 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.

