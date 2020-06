Texas governor orders bars, tubing and rafting businesses to close amid surge in virus cases

Tubers float the Comal River despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) โ€” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order to close bars at 12 p.m. Friday and then limit restaurants to 50% capacity starting Monday in order to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

โ€œAs I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action,โ€ Abbott said in a statement. โ€œAt this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.โ€

Any establishments that receive more than 51% of its sales from alcohol must close their doors, but they are permitted to remain open for take-out and delivery.

Starting Monday, restaurants can remain open but have to scale back capacity to 50%.

Rafting and tubing businesses must also close, and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must get approval from local governments.

โ€œWe want this to be as limited in duration as possible,โ€ Abbott said. โ€œHowever, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can.โ€

Michael Klein, the president of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Association, had no idea the order was announced until after he was contacted by KXAN for comment.

โ€œI need to call you back,โ€ he told KXANโ€™s Alex Caprareillo about 10 minutes after Abbott released the order.