Michael Green, 63 of Irving, Texas, is facing charges of lewd molestation, and aggravated possession of child pornography, according to his booking.

Green allegedly molested his 9-year-old granddaughter in Sequoya County, then fled to Dallas, where he lives.

Texas authorities arrested Green and extradited him back to Sequoyah where he bonded out on a lewd molestation charge. He traveled back to Dallas.

Sheriff investigators Cindy Smith and Dwayne Frizzell were able to conduct an in-depth investigation on the allegations against Green, the post states.