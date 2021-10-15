Texas man dies in LeFlore County semi-truck accident

MUSE, Okla., (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man died in a semi-truck accident southeast of Muse, Okla., in LeFlore County on October 15.

According to an accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darreck Foreman, 47, from Texas City, Texas, was headed north on Highway 259 when he lost control of his semi-truck on a curve and it fell over on its side.

Foreman had head and torso injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foreman’s body was transported by Downden Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener, Okla.

The report says Foreman’s condition before the accident is under investigation.

According to the report, a seat belt was not in use and airbags were not equipped.

The report says the road was wet.

