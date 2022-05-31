DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 28, a Texas man drowned at Flint Creek after jumping into the water to rescue his son.

According to a report from the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police Department, a 42-year-old man jumped into the water at the area near Siloam Springs after his son jumped in from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

The police report says that both the 42-year-old and the juvenile were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area. Those citizens began CPR on both individuals as soon as they were out of the water.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:09 p.m. The juvenile was revived at the scene, while the 42-year-old was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. GRDA Police is continuing its investigation into the incident.