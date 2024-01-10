FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man is suing Walmart in federal court seeking $100 million in damages or free unlimited shopping at any of its stores for life.

Roderick Jackson, of Waskom, Tex., filed a handwritten complaint saying he was suing Walmart for a “false pretense of shoplifting” at a store in Omaha, Nebraska in March 2021.

A civil cover sheet says that “other civil rights” was the nature of the suit but does not give further details.

In addition to money, Jackson is asking for Walmart to pay all court fees associated with the lawsuit.

Court records show that Walmart has not been served with the lawsuit.