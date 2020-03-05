Texas man who lived in Centerton sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man who was living in Centerton was sentenced to seven years in prison for child pornography.

Eric Eugene Portier, 45, of Dallas, was sentenced today on one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to court records in September 2017, investigators with Homeland Security identified Portier, through his IP address, as an individual who was making multiple files of child pornography available for download while he was living in Centerton.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant on his residence. Through an analysis of his devices, investigators found Portier to have received and possessed over 1,000 images of child pornography and several videos of child pornography.

Portier was arrested in Texas, where he had moved, and brought back to face federal charges in 2019.

Portier was indicted in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in November of 2019.