Texas man wins $1M on free vaccine incentive Arkansas Lottery Scholarship scratch-off

News
Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man from Texas won the $1M prize from a scratch-off ticket he received as an incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The goal of the incentive scratch-off tickets according to Gov. Hutchinson was to get more Arkansans to get vaccinated.

The Arkansas Scholarship lottery said that there were two $1M prizes available for Arkansans to claim after being vaccinated with one of them now claimed by Gary Smith from Texas.

After showing proof that he received his second shot, Smith had his choice between a $20 $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket or a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

With Smith’s million-dollar win, one top prize left of $1 million remains on the $1 Million Spectacular game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.

