Texas murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas murder suspect has been arrested in Fayetteville.

The U.S. Marshals’ Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force caught Donell Lewie late this afternoon.

Lewie is wanted out of Tarrant County, Texas and was also on probation in Arkansas.

A tip lead the task force to a Fayetteville apartment complex.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting extradition proceedings.

He could also now face other state and federal charges because of his arrest in Fayetteville.