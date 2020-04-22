Texas school teachers make parody videos to connect with students

CEDAR PARK, Tx. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school librarian in Cedar Park, Texas is tapping into her creativity and her singing voice to connect with students.

“We’ll survive because we stick together. Mustangs one and all,” Librarian Stephanie Beasley said.

Teachers and other staff members at Leander ISD’s Mason Elementary record video clips dancing and lip-syncing to parody songs.

Beasley came up with the idea.

She said so far about 95% of staff members have submitted video clips for the four videos on her page.

“It’s not everybodys comfort zone. So the fact that they’re willing to do it and because they care that much about connecting with our students is huge. Teachers have big hearts,” she said.

Beasley’s next video will have a 90’s Spice Girls vibe.

She said she will keep making them as long as inspiration strikes.