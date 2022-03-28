FORT WORTH, Tx. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Texas teen you may have seen in a viral video drive his pickup truck through a tornado, was given a new truck over the weekend.

A dealership in Fort Worth gave 16 year old, Riley Leon, a new Chevrolet Pickup Truck, and $15,000 to help his family.

Leon says he still can’t believe he’s alive.

Last Monday, he was driving home from a job interview at What-A-Burger, when a twister tore across the highway and pushed his pickup on its side and then flipped it upright.

“Very grateful,” said Leon. “This doesn’t happen to a lot of people and it happened to me and I’m very grateful for Randall for helping me out and making this chance possible for me and my family.”

And there’s more good news.

He landed the job at What-A-Burger and started today, March 28.

Leon says he still plans to fix his old pickup, because he says it has a lot of sentimental value.