Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

This undated photo provided by the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren, Ark., shows Kimberly Younger. Younger, suspected in the killings of a Kansas couple who were working as carnival vendors pleaded not guilty to several charges Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the death of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair in July 2018 when they were killed, driven to Arkansas and buried. (Crawford County Jail via AP)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Texas woman has been convicted of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a carnival worker ordered their deaths as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.

Prosecutors said a jury found 57-year-old Kimberley Stacey Younger of Aransas Pass, Texas, guilty Friday on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft.

She is one of several people convicted in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County fair in Kansas.

Prosecutors have said the Carpenters were killed at the fair and their bodies were buried in a national forest in Arkansas. Sentencing is Nov. 29.