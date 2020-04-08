Text-A-Thon supports United Way of NWA’s COVID-19 relief effort

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of NWA is raising funds for its COVID-19 relief efforts through a Text-A-Thon April 9th and 10th.

Proceeds raised will go directly to those affected by COVID-19 and help people and families with food, shelter, services and more.

Those interested in helping are asked to make a donation of $25 or more during the Text-A-Thon by texting COVID19NWA to 71777 on April 9 and April 10. After donating you will receive a United NWA Wins! yard sign to display at your home or business.

All donations will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic in Northwest Arkansas.

The Duley Group (KWMPR) and Sir Speedy will be providing signs and delivery of signs to donors in LandJet’s during the week of April 13. The signs will be placed at the doorstep of your residence or business in Washington or Benton County.

Additional ways you can support are by posting a photo with your yard sign on social media and tagging @UnitedWayNWA or emailing your photo to marketing@unitedwaynwa.org.