Texting and driving just got more expensive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Texting and driving will now have harsher penalties for anyone caught.

Before Act 738, if you were caught texting and driving, there’s a chance you would walk away without a fine.

But, Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the new law establishes a minimum fine of $25 the first time you’re caught texting behind the wheel.

If you are pulled over for being on your phone a second time, the fine increases.

You’re looking at paying anywhere from $50 to $500 dollars.

Sgt. Murphy said texting and driving in a construction zone or during an accident could double that number, forcing you to pay up to $1,000.

“If it stops one person from texting and driving because they’re worried about being fined for it, then it has served it’s purpose I think,” he said.

According to lawmakers, the new law will go into effect Wednesday, July 24.