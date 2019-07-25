Texting, e-scooters and bikes: A look at laws starting today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Happening around Arkansas, new laws go into affect Wednesday that could change your day-to-day lives.

One of the biggest talkers is Act 738, which now makes texting illegal for all drivers.

The new traffic law makes it illegal to text or use cell phone data while driving.

Drivers under 18 can not use a cell phone or a hands-free device.

However, drivers 18 and older can use a hands free device while driving.

Fines for a first offense range from $25 to $250, and from $50 to $500 for a second offense.

If you are in an accident, the fines will double.

Another state law requires cities in Arkansas to allow electric scooter companies to set up shop on public property.

As a result, the Fayetteville city council passed an ordinance that will allow up to 500 scooters in the city.

They are only allowed to go 15 miles per hour.

The ordinance also clarifies where you can and can not ride them.

Act 650 will make it legal for bike riders to treat stoplights as stop signs, and stop signs as yield signs.

According to the new law, cyclists can yield to a stop sign instead of making a full stop as long as there is no danger of an accident.

In front of a red light, those on two wheels can now actually make a left turn after stopping as long as it’s a one-way road and there’s no immediate oncoming traffic.

In addition, a bill authorizing Arkansas to become the first state to form a certified child abduction response team will come into play Wednesday.

The Natural State will be the first in the country to even attempt a state-wide certification.

The C.A.R.T teams are pre-organized, multi-disciplinary and multi-agency.

It’s all to ensure that reaction time is quick when a child is abducted or endangered.

Act 913 allows 12 certified teams around the state to mobilize within an hour of an abduction.