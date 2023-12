BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thaden School in Downtown Bentonville is adding kindergarten through 5th grade classes.

It will start with kindergarten through first grade starting next fall. Currently, the school serves more than 300 students in grades 6-12.

The school says it’s in the process of finding the head for its new lower school. Applications will open in the spring.

More information about the new lower school will be released in early 2024.