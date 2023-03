NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Institute of Architects honors a local school and park.

The master plan of Thaden School in Bentonville and Railyard Park in Rogers received the 2023 AIA Regional and Urban Design Award.

It recognizes the best in urban design, regional and city planning and community development.

Other winners include Completing the Loop in Pittsburg, Van Leesten Memorial Bridge in Rhode Island and East End Transformation in St. Louis.