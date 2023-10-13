BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student from Thaden School in Bentonville is working to get kids involved in local politics.

Kalvin Larson is a senior at the school. When he was a sophomore, a petition was passed around in his government and economics class for Mayor Stephanie Orman’s Bentonville Youth Council.

Larson lives in Fayetteville, so he couldn’t sign it which inspired him to create one for the city of Fayetteville.

Larson is working with Councilman D’Andre Jones to create a city youth board.

“A government and a city is going to be for everybody, and everybody includes young people,” Larson said. “So, I think this youth council will both benefit the young people in Fayetteville by providing them a voice, as well as benefit the local government by providing insight into what our issues are as we are both a part of the community.”

Some of the things Larson is advocating for are housing, better maintenance and preserving green spaces in Fayetteville.

Larson is working to get signatures for his youth council petition and will submit his written proposal to the Fayetteville City Council on October 17.