Thaden School students organize charity events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Thaden School in Bentonville helped lead two community service projects to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Students put on a winter weather clothing drive and made greeting cards for residents and staff at the Primrose Retirement Community and the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“This is just a perfect opportunity to honor Dr. King’s civil justice and also an opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that matter most to us,” Student Council President Imani Candler.

Clayton Marsh is the founding head of Thaden School.

“Thaden School is committed to actively engaging with our community and in a spirit of service. We aim for this in and outside our classrooms every day.” Marsh said in a statement.

