BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced on August 18 that Kayla Corcoran of Thaden School in Bentonville has received a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.

According to a news release from Thaden School, Corcoran will share knowledge and make connections across communities in the U.S. and abroad.

The release says Fulbrighters engage in research and expand their professional networks by continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for future partnerships between institutions.

Upon returning, they become supporters of international exchange by inviting foreign educators to their schools and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.

More information about the Fulbright Program and the U.S. Department of State can be found here.