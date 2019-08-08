Thank-A-Teacher Celebration honors those making a difference

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — About 1,000 educators were celebrated during a special event.

The fourth annual Thank-A-Teacher Celebration Wednesday, Aug. 7 honored teachers who make differences in their community.

Activities, breakfast, a vendor fair and door prizes were among some of the fun.

Teacher Kathy Wright of Oakdale Middle School in Rogers won a $10,000 home makeover as a prize during the event.

Wright said, “I’m always excited to come to the teacher fair. I love finding stuff for my classroom and my desk for free… and shaking people’s hands and getting to know the sponsors and the people in the community that love on us.”

Members and business employees affiliated with the chamber were also in attendance.