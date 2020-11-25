Thanksgiving air travel, XNA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thanksgiving is normal the busiest travel day of the year and now it comes in a COVID-19 era.

The CDC has just announced again today that it is strongly advising agent air travel, however, airlines and airports are stilled allowed to be running at one hundred percent capacity.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Community Clinic in Fayetteville Dr. Gary Berner says that even though you are allowed to fly, it may not be the best idea to do so.

Berner says, “I know they question today is how can we be safe with travel, but I ask you to take another look at that and say how necessary is travel.”

For those of you who do still plan on traveling, XNA says that it is doing everything in its power to make sure it is a safe and pleasant experience.

Alex English, PR and Marketing specialist for XNA says, “anything and everything that we could implement as far as disinfecting cleaning, having those stickers that space people out to socially distant properly in our terminal”

In terms of plane safety, Berner told us that researching airline policies should be on the top of your priority list.

He says, “The biggest thing is 100% mask compliance or as close to it as we can.”

Even though traffic at XNA is down 63% from where it was last year at this time they do still expect some uptick in last-minute bookings.

English says, “Some of the deals right now are pretty crazy and people see it, don’t want to pass it up and book it last minute. So this is not uncommon in 2020.”