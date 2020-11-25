Thanksgiving air travel, XNA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thanksgiving is normal the busiest travel day of the year and now it comes in a COVID-19 era. 

The CDC has just announced again today that it is strongly advising agent air travel, however, airlines and airports are stilled allowed to be running at one hundred percent capacity. 

The Chief Medical Officer at the Community Clinic in Fayetteville Dr. Gary Berner says that even though you are allowed to fly, it may not be the best idea to do so. 

Berner says, “I know they question today is how can we be safe with travel, but I ask you to take another look at that and say how necessary is travel.” 

For those of you who do still plan on traveling, XNA says that it is doing everything in its power to make sure it is a safe and pleasant experience. 

Alex English, PR and Marketing specialist for XNA says, “anything and everything that we could implement as far as disinfecting cleaning, having those stickers that space people out to socially distant properly in our terminal”

In terms of plane safety, Berner told us that researching airline policies should be on the top of your priority list. 

He says, “The biggest thing is 100% mask compliance or as close to it as we can.”

Even though traffic at XNA is down 63% from where it was last year at this time they do still expect some uptick in last-minute bookings. 

English says, “Some of the deals right now are pretty crazy and people see it, don’t want to pass it up and book it last minute. So this is not uncommon in 2020.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers