Thanksgiving fire safety tips to remember

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, many turn to frying their turkey which could come with dangers if they are not safe.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said there are several ways to prevent these kind of fires:

Don’t use turkey fryer in a room that is near combustibles like your garage

Clear all clutter from the area you’ll be cooking in

Make sure your fryer is on a stable, flat surface

Keep fire extinguisher ready just in case

With just two more days left until Thanksgiving, Jenkins adds one more tip you might want to do now.

“Make sure your turkey is thawed. If you put a frozen turkey in there thinking it will heat up really quick, there may be ice in there that causes that to become over filled or slosh out. If that cooking oil, that grease, comes out it will catch fire,” he said.

Never try to control a fire thats bigger than a small trash can, instead call 911.