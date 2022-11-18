FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanksgiving staples will be more expensive this year thanks to inflation.

According to the American Farm Bureau, a thanksgiving meal for 10 is about 20% more expensive this year compared to last. The price for a dinner that serves 10 people will cost $64.05 and in 2021 it cost $53.31.

Owner of Challalujah Bakery, Paul Flashnick, in Centerton said Thanksgiving is one of the store’s busiest times. They make specialty rolls for the holiday. He said the price of many of the ingredients he uses has gone up.

“Products like eggs have gone up 90 percent, so a lot of it has increased, we try to hold the line on it as best as we can, but customers all understand were all under the same thing right now,” Flashnick said.

At Richard’s Country Meat Market in Fayetteville, owner Richard McGinnis said getting some Thanksgiving staples in his store is also a challenge.

“We got plenty of fresh turkeys, but we couldn’t get the turkeys I needed to cook so we went with the turkey breast,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said he also had trouble finding a popular Thanksgiving vegetable.

“You can’t find a fresh green bean in Northwest Arkansas right now and we sell green beans here, not a lot, but we sell them, my supplier didn’t have them, so I looked at Sam’s and they hadn’t had them for two weeks either,” McGinnis said.

Both Challalujah Bakery and Richard’s Country Meat Market offer pre-order Thanksgiving items.